Vance Loses Out to Rubio in Major Diplomatic Snub

Catholic convert JD Vance appears to have missed a shot at a reunion with Pope Leo XIV—with his frenemy Marco Rubio tapped for the honor instead.

A Vatican source told Reuters that the secretary of state is expected to travel to Italy and meet with the pontiff on Thursday.

This marks almost a year since Rubio and Vance met Pope Leo together on May 19, 2025, with the Illinois-born pope has so far declined Vance’s invitation to visit the White House.

Vance and Rubio met the pope together last May, with the but it seems the vice president is missing out on the reunion. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

White Sox fan Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost in the South Side of Chicago, has had a strained relationship with his homeland since ascending to the papacy.

While Leo has made many veiled comments about “tyrants” and “warmongers,” President Trump threw down the gauntlet last month with an unhinged 334-word Truth Social post claiming that the pontiff “wouldn’t be in the Vatican” without him, and is “hurting the Catholic Church!”

Vance himself took a swipe at the pope while at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, suggesting of God’s voice on earth: “I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

Catholic convert Vance recently extended an olive branch to the pope after being called out for comments made at a Turning Point USA event. Guglielmo Mangiapane/REUTERS

He later softened his tone, praising Leo for “preaching the gospel, as he should,” and asking for prayers.

But it seems fellow Roman Catholic Rubio is the MAGA member blessed with a rare face-to-face meeting.

The office of the vice president and the State Department did not immedately respond to request for comment.

Rubio was born into a Catholic family, and returned to the church after dabbling in different denominations later in life—including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his time in Utah.

Rubio has also emerged as one of Trump’s favored figures, and a key rival to Vance inside MAGA circles.

Both men have long been viewed as potential 2028 contenders, with Trump himself floating each as a possible successor—making Rubio’s Vatican meeting land as more than just a diplomatic courtesy.

Trump has named both Vance and Rubio as potential successors, but insiders suggest that the president may be pitting them against each other. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Amid Vance’s failed efforts with Iran war talks last month, CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten’s poll readings revealed that Vance is “historically the least popular vice president at this point in their vice presidency,” with his net approval rating at -18 points.