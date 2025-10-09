Vance Makes Massive Peace Deal Blunder With ‘Palestinian’ Mockery

As the Trump administration looks to finalize the long-sought peace deal between Israel and Hamas, Vice President JD Vance took a moment to take a crack at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as “Palestinian.”

The vice president pulled the juvenile line out of Trump’s bag on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting while touting the pending peace agreement.

“Obviously, the president of the United States, a New York real estate billionaire, one of the famous New Yorkers in the world, has a lot of interaction with a lot of people who are very pro-Israel. I think that was an important set of experiences, life experiences that he brought to the table,” Vance said. “He also knew one of the most famous Palestinians in the world Chuck Schumer.”

Some members of the Cabinet gathered at the White House laughed at his bizarrely timed joke, but Trump remained largely straight faced.

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on October 09, 2025 where he joked about Minority Leader Schumer as "Palestinian" as if that were some kind of insult while heaping praise on Trump's peace deal for Gaza. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Schumer is the most powerful Jewish person in the U.S. government, but the president has described him as Palestinian while attacking him on numerous occasions as if it were some kind of insult.

Vance bringing up the line the president has used as an insult on what could be the brink of a historic though fragile victory was a strange moment when millions of Israelis and Palestinians see a glimmer of hope for peace.

Over the course of the more than an hour long televised meeting, Cabinet members lavished heaps of praise on the president for the deal.

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas had signed off on a first phase of the peace plan which involved hostages being released and Israel withdrawing troops to an agreed upon line.

On Thursday, Trump’s Cabinet broke into applause as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the deal would not have been possible without Trump, but there are a series of steps that need to happen as the process moves forward.

“It is a personal honor to witness the way you lead and negotiate,” gushed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emotionally.

Vance said that without Trump, with his experience with pro-Israel voices and “Palestinian” Schumer, they would not have been able to get to this point.

After his line, the vice president quickly touted it on X writing: “Best part of this moment was POTUS looking at me and saying, ‘it’s true.’”

President Donald Trump as his Cabinet applauded and heaped praise on him during his meeting on Thursday for security phase one of a peace deal in Gaza. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump said he expected the Israeli hostages to be released next week and that he was going to try and go to Egypt for the signing of the deal.

However, several aspects, as the negotiations continue, were less clear, as the president sidestepped multiple details that need to be worked out for a lasting peace.

“What guarantees Hamas disarms and that Israel doesn’t resume bombing once the hostages are released?” a reporter asked.

“Well the first thing we’re doing is getting our hostages back. Okay? And that’s what people wanted more than anything else,” Trump said. “They wanted these hostages back that have lived in hell like nobody has ever even dreamt possible, and after that, we’ll see, but they’ve agreed to things.”

He declined to discuss what phase two of the plan would entail or when it would begin.

“They will be disarming, they will be pulled back, so a lot of things are happening,” the president continued, insisting he believes there will be peace in the Middle East.

“But we have to get our hostages back, and we weren’t going to do it at the end. We’re going to do it at the beginning,” Trump said.

The president was also asked if he could promise that the people of Gaza would be able to stay. His 20-point plan did indicate that Palestinians would not be displaced.

“Well, they know exactly what we’re doing. We’re going to create something where people can live. You can’t live right now in Gaza,” Trump responded.

While the plan released by the White House, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, laid out the path for a potential two-state solution in the future, the president did not commit to it on Thursday when asked for his view on the matter.

“I don’t have a view. I’m going to go with what they agree to,” Trump declared.