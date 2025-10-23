Vance Slaps Back at Psaki for Saying Usha Needs Saving From Her Marriage

Vice President JD Vance has hit back at former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for suggesting his wife needed to be saved from their marriage.

After 10 years of matrimony, the 41-year-old vice president also declared that he was lucky to be with Usha Vance, “and I hope that my wife feels the same about me.”

Psaki made the mocking comment while discussing Vance’s presidential aspirations on the liberal podcast I’ve Had It, noting that his youth and ambition in some ways made him “scarier in certain ways” than America’s 79-year-old president.

Jen Psaki on the I've Had It podcast. screen grab

“He’s willing to do anything to get there,” the MSNBC prime-time host declared, labeling Vance—who once described Donald Trump as “America’s Hitler”—as a “chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

But it was Psaki’s remarks about Second Lady Usha Vance that sent the MAGA world into a frenzy.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” said Psaki, who used to work for Joe Biden.

“Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you.”

MSNBC host Jen Psaki was previously Joe Biden's White House press secretary. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The comments were swiftly rebuked by MAGA commentators and influencers, with some describing them as “an insult to women who are in actual bad marriages.”

Vance, when asked about the comments on Thursday during his whirlwind trip to Israel, said the remarks were “disgraceful.”

“But of course, the second lady can speak for herself, and I’m very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know—at least I hope—that my wife feels the same about me,” he added.

“We are very lucky to have this journey, or I should say, I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife. We’re going to keep on serving the country together, and I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always.”

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attended the Trump's military parade with their three children. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Vance and the Second Lady were married in Kentucky in 2014, four years after meeting at Yale Law School, when they joined a discussion group on “social decline in white America.”

Fifteen years later, Usha, a former Democrat who used to work at a progressive law firm, regularly accompanies him on his overseas trips, from Greenland to Italy, and on his latest visit to the Middle East.

The vice president and the second lady flew to Israel on Tuesday, joining Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to stabilize the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Tensions had escalated after violence flared in Gaza over the weekend, with two Israeli soldiers and 45 Palestinians killed.

But Vance left Tel-Aviv on Thursday morning on an optimistic note, saying that the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is in ruins after constant bombardment, could be rebuilt in two to three years.