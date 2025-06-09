Vance Threatens to Deport Menswear Fan Who Hates His Suits

Vice President JD Vance is threatening to deport the fashion guru who went viral for criticizing his suits as “too small” and his ties for not matching the occasion.

Derek Guy, known as the “Menswear Guy,” said Sunday he is in the U.S. illegally—a revelation that right-wing accounts and Vance quickly seized on.

“The menswear guy just openly admitted on here that he’s here illegally,” one X account posted. ADVERTISEMENT

A second user quote-tweeted that initial post and added, “JD Vance I know you’re reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever.”

This caught the vice president’s attention. Vance replied at 11:30 a.m. Monday with a GIF of Jack Nicholson slowly nodding his head, raising his eyebrows, and flashing his menacing, signature grin.

Vance, 40, did not elaborate further on his veiled threat. His office did not respond to an email from the Daily Beast asking for clarification on whether he is serious or not.

Guy responded to the threat with a joke about how tight Vance’s clothes can be on occasion.

“I think I can outrun you in these clothes,” he tweeted at Vance.

i think i can outrun you in these clothes https://t.co/zun1mvpHlN pic.twitter.com/D9o4FfzRWN — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 9, 2025

Guy said he was inspired to tell his story because of the growing unrest in Los Angeles, which has been the site of recent immigration raids and demonstrations against the crackdown that have not always been peaceful.

The fashion writer said his family fled Vietnam after the Tet Offensive and eventually made it to Canada, where he was born. Not long after, he said his mother carried him across the northern border of the United States, and he has lived here ever since.

I debated whether to share my story on here, but I guess I will.



I think there's an idea out there that millions of violent criminals are pouring across the border, carrying machetes and drugs, looking to harm Americans. Certainly, while some people fall into that category, the… — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 8, 2025

Guy suggested in his lengthy post that he is not a DACA recipient, which would provide him with legal protections in the U.S. as a childhood arrival who had no say in his illegal entry.

Still, Guy emphasized that the U.S. is the only country he has ever known. He has used his platform on X, where he has 1.3 million followers, to criticize the sartorial choices of right-wing figures, with Vance among the men he has targeted the most.

Guy posted in July that Vance’s jackets “don’t hug him very well.” He compared photos of Vance in a jacket with those of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom he noted has jackets that are “properly seated on his neck.”

The critiques only got harsher from there.

vance would have been better served by a more conservative tie. fushia raw silk is something you wear to summer garden parties, not debates. pic.twitter.com/pnzi7akJal — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 2, 2024

In October, Guy posted a thread criticizing Vance for wearing a fuchsia raw silk tie to his vice presidential debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“You should also know what you’re communicating,” Guy wrote. “A fuchsia raw silk tie is very casual because of its color and material. To me, this is something you wear with seersucker or cream linen suits to summertime garden parties. The tie says, ‘I’m here to have fun.’”

vance's sleeves are too slim, causing them to catch on his shirt and ride up. common problem any time something is too slim—might look good when you're standing still at the fitting, but it will bunch and catch as soon as you move. pic.twitter.com/WJ9uQmFiLI — derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 19, 2025

Guy, who has published fashion critiques in Politico and been quoted as an expert by The Guardian and The Washington Post, continued his grilling of Vance into MAGA 2.0.

He wrote on the eve of the inauguration, “Vance’s sleeves are too slim, causing them to catch on his shirt and ride up. Common problem any time something is too slim—might look good when you’re standing still at the fitting, but it will bunch and catch as soon as you move.”

Vice President JD Vance’s pants rode up as he sat on stage at CPAC, exposing his bare leg. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Then, a month in, he could not resist taking a jab at Vance for wearing way-too-short pants on stage at CPAC, occasionally exposing part of his shin and calf.