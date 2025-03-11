Politics

Vance to House GOP: Vote for Trump Funding Bill or Take the Fall

DO IT FOR DONALD

But one GOP holdout eye-rolled over the vice president’s threat: “I’ve seen the bulls--t.”

Juliegrace Brufke
Juliegrace Brufke 

Senior Political Correspondent

Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, JD Vance
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Juliegrace Brufke

Juliegrace Brufke

Senior Political Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
TrumplandDOJ Official Who Refused to Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights Gets Axed
Julia Ornedo