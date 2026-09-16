Vance’s Desperate Pitch to Voters Brutally Mocked

Vice President JD Vance has provoked a wave of mockery with a groveling plea to voters ahead of midterm elections.

Vance, 42, concluded his Tuesday appearance on the All-In Podcast with a direct message to voters—one that sounded an awful lot like begging.

“What is the message that needs to be delivered so that folks can come to the right conclusion in November?” Chamath Palihapitiya, a Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump megadonor, asked the vice president at the end of the half-hour conversation.

Vance responded that he had two messages, the first of which centered around the policies of the Trump administration, including cutting taxes on tips and enforcing a hardline anti-immigration blitz.

“There’s a lot of good that’s been done, but there’s a lot of work left to do,” he said. “Don’t give power to the people who cause the problems that we’re fixing.”

Vance proceeded to deliver the kicker: “Give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years.”

The vice president's attempt to rally voters backfired. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

His second argument, he continued, was that “even if you don’t agree with us on every issue, the other party is consumed by craziness.”

“Do not put them in Congress because even if you don’t agree with us on every policy issue, at least we’re motivated by common sense and American interest,” he said. “They’re just motivated by left-wing interest groups and radicalism, and they’re gonna do a very bad job if we give them power.”

But it was his “Give us another chance” plea that stole the spotlight. A snippet of his response made the rounds on social media as X users blasted him.

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“No greater pitch than having complete governmental power for two years and then going ‘Okay, yes, we’ve fucked everything up, but give us more time!” comedian Mike Drucker wrote.

“After all, there’s still more wars to be waged, more crypto scams to be launched, more record-high gas prices to be imposed, more food assistance to be cut, more Epstein files to be suppressed,” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen quipped.

Philip DeFranco, a news commentator on YouTube, referenced Vance’s Oval Office meltdown at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year as he took a swipe at the vice president’s remarks.

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“JD Vance went from ‘HAVE YOU EVEN SAID ‘THANK YOU’ ONCE?!’ energy to ‘Guys...you’ve gotta give us another chance’ energy pretty damn quick,” he wrote.

“Desperate mentally ill ex-boyfriend a-- energy,” podcaster Kyle Kulinski chimed in.

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Vance’s press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Surveys have shown resounding disapproval of President Donald Trump and how he handles various issues.