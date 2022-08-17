Zoo Shut Down After Pack of Wolves Escape in ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?
Foul play was suspected after a pack of wolves managed to escape the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Tuesday morning—with one wolf remaining unaccounted for. “The Greater Vancouver Zoo is working with the Langley RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure this morning, this is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent,” the zoo said in a statement. The facility, which closed Tuesday after the breakout, said there was no danger to the public, but anyone who spots the evasive wolf should notify authorities. The zoo added that Mounties were investigating “what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism” at the zoo, which may have caused the escape.