Vandals Deface Black Lives Matter Signs With KKK Stickers in Massachusetts Town
‘MALICIOUS’
Signs in a Massachusetts town posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were subject to “malicious vandalism” in recent weeks, according to police. Arlington residents reported Monday that six signs at the Calvary Church, the First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Arlington, and two homes had been vandalized. Two banners at the Calvary Church were destroyed, while the Black Lives Matter banner at the First Parish was changed to read “ALL Lives Matter.” A Ku Klux Klan sticker depicting a klansman riding a horse and carrying a torch was pressed onto lawn signs at the two homes. The Monday reports were not the first, as Black Lives Matter signs in the town have been stolen, egged, and otherwise vandalized several times over the course of the last several weeks. Police are investigating the acts of vandalism.