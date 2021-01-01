Vandals Trash Pelosi’s Garage With Pig Head, Stimulus Demand

Read it at TMZ
Vandals tagged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s house with fake blood, a pig’s head, and an apparent demand to pass $2,000 stimulus checks. A picture said to be of Pelosi’s garage posted on Twitter shows messages written in black spray paint—“cancel rent,” “we want everything!”—alongside an anarchist symbol and “$2K,” a reference to the $2,000 proposed stimulus checks blocked by congressional Republicans. The vandals also placed a pig’s head and red paint along the driveway. Police confirmed to TMZ that they responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s house in the early hours of New Year’s Day.