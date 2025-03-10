President Donald Trump can’t seem to get Greenland out of his mind. The president doubled down on his desire to claim the world’s biggest island in a Sunday night post on Truth Social: “As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future,” he wrote. Though Greenland is a part of Denmark, it enjoys a high degree of autonomy and governs most of its domestic affairs. “We need it really for international world security,” Trump said of Greenland in his speech before Congress last week. “And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it.” Trump vowed in his Truth Social post to keep the territory safe and to invest billions of dollars “to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!” Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede shut down Trump’s statements last week, saying his people “don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and can’t just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland.”
