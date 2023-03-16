Cheated-On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Speaks Out: ‘What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run’
RAISE YOUR GLASSES HIGH
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has finally spoken out after the bombshell reveal that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having an affair with co-star and friend Raquel Leviss. Madix, who deleted her Instagram in the wake of the controversy, returned to the social media platform with a post-Mexico vacation statement. “hi. where to begin?” she wrote. “i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.” She continued, “to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.” Sandoval has issued two apologies in the wake of the scandal—and one of them mentioned the girlfriend he cheated on—while Leviss filed for a restraining order against castmate Scheana Shay for allegedly punching her when she learned of the affair, which Shay has denied. Madix didn’t make mention of any of those rumors, but she did issue a warning. “what doesn’t kill me better run,” she wrote.