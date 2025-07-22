Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Reality Star Reveals the 11 Celebs She Hooked Up With

RELEASE THE ROSTER
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 2:31PM EDT 
Scheana Shay attends a conversation about "My Good Side: A Memoir" with Chicks in the Office at the 92NY on July 21, 2025 in New York City
John Lamparski/John Lamparski/Getty Images

Scheana Shay’s new memoir, titled My Good Side: A Memoir, dropped a bomb on the list of celebrities she had romantic flings with in the early 2000s. Released Tuesday, Shay’s memoir divulges into the TV personality’s personal life, including her time on Vanderpump Rules and her struggles with infertility. But beyond the intimate and personal details, the memoir also spills hot gossip, including a roster of her famous hook-ups. “Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few,” the book said. “I don’t know how I did it in my early 20s—people don’t believe me!" Shay said. The memoir follows the recent news of Shay’s husband, Brock Davies having an affair while Shay was pregnant two years ago, which is also included in the memoir. Shay shared that writing the memoir helped sift through the “mess, trauma, and the joys of [her] life,” according to an interview with US Weekly. “I wanted to finally take the narrative back and tell my story. ”

Read it at The US Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Cause of Death of Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cousin Revealed
‘DARLING DAUGHTER’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.22.25 1:45PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 1:44PM EDT 
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London, September 5, 2017.
Toby Melville/Reuters

Prince William and Prince Harry’s 20-year-old cousin died of “traumatic head injury,” according to a coroner’s report. Rosie Roche, a second cousin to the heir to the British throne, was found dead on July 14 at her home in Norton, Wiltshire. Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court opened an inquest Sunday, which found that the English Literature student’s death was not suspicious, according to The Independent. Roche was the daughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche and a descendant of the Barons Fermoy. Her grandfather, the 5th Baron Fermoy, was the uncle of Princess Diana. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and our thoughts are with her family. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.” A student at the University of Durham, she was found dead with a firearm nearby by her mother and sister while she was packing to go on vacation with friends. A death notice was posted by the family in the Yorkshire Post, stating: “Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This AI-Powered Accounting Tool Makes Running a Solo Business Feel Like a Team Effort
WORK SMARTER
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.21.25 2:42PM EDT 
Published 07.17.25 8:20AM EDT 
A construction worker wearing a white helmet looking at his phone. Behind him is a house under construction.
Intuit QuickBooks Online

Running a small business is already tough. Do you really want to spend your precious time after work balancing books and creating invoices? That’s where Intuit QuickBooks Online comes in. Its revolutionary accounting software has been augmented with a groundbreaking team of AI agents that take care of day-to-day tasks and tedious busywork for you. Right now, you can get 90% (!!) off the first three months of your subscription.

Intuit QuickBooks Online
90% off the first three months of your subscription
Subscribe At Intuit QuickBooks Online

According to Intuit, users report saving up to twelve hours every month when using QuickBooks Online to handle things like bookkeeping, cash flow, and invoicing. Whether you’re looking to build a strong business foundation or get some free time back, Intuit has a plan for every level. The Essentials plan is ideal for saving time and includes the core accounting (does bookkeeping and assists in reconciliation) and payments (automates invoices and tracks late payments) agents. The Plus and Advanced plans are built for scaling, adding powerful tools like the customer agent (which schedules meetings and prioritizes leads from your inbox) and the finance agent (for KPI analysis, planning, and forecasting).

Right now, all of these plans are 90% off for the first three months and include free access to Intuit’s live experts for assistance when setting up QuickBooks with your business. But act fast: this limited-time deal ends on 7/31. Click here to get started.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Reality Star Gives Bizarre Name to Third Baby
FISHING FOR A COMPLIMENT?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.22.25 3:36PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 3:35PM EDT 
Trisha Paytas
Trisha Paytas/Youtube

Welcome to the world, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon! Internet personality and The Reality House star Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child with her husband, Moses Hacmon, on Saturday. Paytas, 37, revealed the name on her podcast, Just Trish, as she unzipped her hoodie and displayed a bedazzled hot pink Aquaman t-shirt. Paytas, who has long been a fan of the Justice League, explained why she thought the name “just makes sense.” The original Aquaman is “of two heritages, like our baby,” who is Israeli on Hacmon’s side and American on Paytas’ side, and because “he connects the land and sea, which is what Moses orders at Benihana.” As her due date approached, Paytas saw the stars align. One of her doctors had a poster of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. When her water broke, she said there was so much that it “splashed my dress.” And, Paytas added, he was the only child not to have liquid in his lungs upon his birth. Paytas and Hacmon are also parents to two daughters, Malibu Barbie, two, and Elvis, one.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Flight That Narrowly Avoided B52 Not Informed Bomber Was in the Area
SQUEAKING IT
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.22.25 2:26PM EDT 
IN FLIGHT - APRIL 7: In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a 40th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress flies home after striking multiple targets deep in Iraq April 7, 2003 while in flight. Coalition warplanes continue to attack suspected Iraqi leadership targets after U.S.-led ground forces took control of Baghdad. (Photo by Richard Freeland/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)
IN FLIGHT - APRIL 7: In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a 40th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52 Stratofortress flies home after striking multiple targets deep in Iraq April 7, 2003 while in flight. Coalition warplanes continue to attack suspected Iraqi leadership targets after U.S.-led ground forces took control of Baghdad. (Photo by Richard Freeland/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images) USAF/Getty Images

Ground control crews allegedly failed to warn a SkyWest flight there was a B52 Air Force bomber in the area, forcing the pilot to perform a sharp turn to narrowly avoid the military aircraft. The commercial plane was heading in land at Minot International Aircraft, North Dakota on Friday when the near miss took place. “Sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise,” the pilot is reported to have told passengers and crew not long after. “This is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Air Force and SkyWest are reportedly investigating the incident, which follows a spate of scares, near misses and tragic crashes that have lately raised concerns about the effectiveness of oversight at the FAA. In February, a Southwest Airlines flight was forced to resume altitude after almost hitting another plane taxiing along the runway at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Only the month before, a passenger jet and Army helicopter had collided above Washington, D.C., killing all 67 people aboard both aircrafts.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on Paper
MAKE YOUR MARK
Scouted Staff
Published 07.17.25 2:20PM EDT 
Remarkable
Remarkable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.

With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet
See At Remarkable

Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.

Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Bill O’Reilly Gives Trump a ‘D’ on Key Campaign Promise
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.22.25 2:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump (L) and Bill O'Reilly attend the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has graded President Donald Trump’s first six months back in office, and suggested the president is falling behind in some key areas. Speaking on his show No Spin News, O’Reilly said the president deserves an ‘A’ for securing the border, scrapping DEI initiatives, and making a “gutsy” decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Mediaite reported. However, O’Reilly gave Trump a ‘D’ for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming the president overestimated his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and suggested that the conflict is “worse” now than it was in January. This is despite Trump pledging during his 2024 campaign to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within one day of returning to the White House. O’Reilly also handed out a ‘C’ on Trump’s handling of the Gaza conflict, but suggested the ongoing war isn’t necessarily Trump’s fault. “Neither Israel nor Hamas wants to stop this,” O’Reilly said. “That’s absolute chaos. C stands for chaos.” O’Reilly graded Trump a ‘C+’ for his plans to carry out mass deportations of migrants, but said that grade could be bumped up to a ‘B+’ if the administration clearly defines who they want to deport because “innocent people can get swept up here.”

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Former Child Star From ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Dead at 85
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 11:21AM EDT 
Jimmy Hunt at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on February 4, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Variety/Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmy Hunt, known for his roles in the original Cheaper by the Dozen and Invaders From Mars, died Friday at 85 years old. His daughter-in-law had told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunt had suffered a heart attack a few weeks prior, passing away in a Simi Valley Hospital in California just a few days ago. Hunt, a child actor, began his career at the ripe age of seven. He starred in 35 films between 1945 and 1953 before retiring from acting at the age of 14. He is recognized for his role as William Gilbreth, one of the 12 children in the 1950 film Cheaper by the Dozen. Hunt also appeared in classic films like Invaders From Mars as David MacLean and Pitfall as Tommy Forbes. Hunt said in a 2017 interview that he decided to leave his acting career because he “would rather play sports in high school than make movies,” leading to his early retirement. Hunt attended college and eventually joined the army for three years. He would go on to become a sales manager in the San Fernando Valley for an industrial tool and supply company that serviced aerospace firms. Hunt married Roswitha Jager in 1963 after meeting her while stationed in Germany during his military service. The couple had three children.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Takes Pre-Credit if Kimmel and Fallon Get Fired Too
VICTORY LAP
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.22.25 1:46PM EDT 
PASSWORD -- Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
PASSWORD -- Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC) NBC/Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Trump thinks hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will be next on the late-night chopping block after Stephen Colbert, and he hopes he “played a major part in it!” Trump claimed in his post to Truth Social Tuesday that “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, [Jimmy] Fallon will be gone.” The hosts of late night, including Fallon, Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and John Oliver all showed solidarity with Colbert by appearing Monday on Colbert’s first show since breaking the news that The Late Show would end in May. While viewers have questioned whether the motivation behind firing Colbert was political, considering Paramount Global’s itch to close its merger deal with Skydance with federal approval, CBS insisted the decision was “purely financial.” Trump didn’t bother to help the network save face on Tuesday as he gloated about his “part” in the decision and hoped that Kimmel and Fallon meet the same fate. “It’s really good to see them go,” Trump also wrote, taunting the hosts as having “absolutely NO TALENT” and for “destroying what used to be GREAT Television.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Tech Tycoon’s Estate Ordered to Pay HP $945M After He Drowned on Yacht
PAY UP
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 1:26PM EDT 
Mike Lynch
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

A London judge ordered the estate of Mike Lynch, who was once heralded as the “British Bill Gates,” to pay $945 million to Hewlett-Packard on Tuesday. The ruling from British High Court Justice Robert Hildyard in the civil fraud case ends a decade-long legal saga that began when HP accused Lynch of inflating the value of his software company, Autonomy, during its $11 billion sale in 2011. In June 2024, Lynch was acquitted in San Francisco of criminal charges of fraud and conspiracy leading up to the HP deal. Two months later, he died when his yacht, the Bayesian, capsized off the coast of Sicily last August. The $40 million vessel sank in just 20 minutes in 80 mph winds, killing the tech mogul, his daughter, and five others. Now, his estate—estimated to be worth around $675 million—will be liable for the hefty settlement, with bankruptcy a possibility. Hewlett-Packard had originally requested $4.5 billion in damages, a sum Lynch derided as a “wild overstatement” before he died.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Single Seagull Inflicts Millions of Dollars in Damage on Fighter Jet
EXPENSIVE STRIKE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.22.25 1:28PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 12:59PM EDT 
Eurofighter Typhoon.
Dan Chung/Reuters

A Eurofighter Typhoon warplane is apparently no match for the common seagull. Aviation photographer Javier Alonso de Medina Salguero shared photos of the moment a seagull busted the canopy of the $98 million jet just as it was reaching Mach One, around 767 miles per hour, at an airshow. Salguero was photographing the display at the San Javier Air Base at Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, and didn’t realize that he had documented the explosive bird strike until the jet prematurely left the show and reported the incident over the radio. The Eurofighter Typhoon was part of the Spanish Air Force and was featured at the Aire25 International Air Festival in Spain on June 15. The pilot made an emergency landing at San Javier Airport and was fortunately uninjured. But repairing the aircraft canopy could cost millions of dollars, according to Simple Flying. The outlet reports that bird strikes can be extremely hazardous and that even a single small bird could significantly damage a fast-moving aircraft. Just this past December, a flock of migratory ducks downed a Jeju Air Flight 2216, killing 179 people.

Bird impact on Eurofighter Typhoon in Aire25
byu/Bright_Thanks_2277 inaviation
Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
WATCH: Mid-Air Brawl Breaks Out Between Passengers Over Noise Complaint
FIGHT IN FLIGHT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 11:08AM EDT 

A China-bound AirAsia budget flight from Kuala Lumpur turned into a mid-air cage fight on Monday evening. A male passenger told a trio of young women seated in front of him to quiet their chatter so he could take a nap, a woman who recorded the incident told the Daily Mail. When they refused, he told them to “shut up” and called them “stupid,” the Mail reports. One of the women turned around and allegedly started pummeling the man as he tried to hide behind a food tray. A nearby passenger told the outlet that two women tag-teamed the fight. Concerned passengers and flight staff intervened to break up the fight as others watched the melee unfold. Not long after, flight attendants successfully pulled the woman off her target. The man did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Airport security officials in Sichuan are investigating the incident. Thankfully for the flight staff, the second half of the four-hour flight went smoothly. The Daily Beast has reached out to AirAsia for comment. According to the International Air Transport Association, mid-air brawls caused by “unruly” passengers have increased since the pandemic.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now