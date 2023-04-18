‘Vanderpump’s’ Tom Sandoval Goes to War With a ‘Wellness’ Spa

Scandoval took a twist into the desert on Monday evening when Tom Sandoval used his Instagram story to call out Miraval, a luxury wellness resort in Arizona, for using their Instagram account to cheekily hint at his presence, thereby allegedly violating his privacy.

Sandoval is apparently peeved that Miraval, which offers healing experiences such as “spiritual drumming,” “aeriel yoga,” a “chorus of crystals” and what appears to be horse painting, blew up his spot when he had planning to stay there on the low this week.

In his Instagram story, he screen-shotted a since-deleted photo from Miraval Arizona’s official Instagram account of a slick-looking bar with the caption, “You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our life. 🍸”

These are lyrics, albeit misspelled, from the Vanderpump Rules theme song, “Raise Your Glass” by Dena Deadly.

“I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this weekend alluding to me staying there this week,” Sandoval, who’s currently on tour with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, fumed on Insta.

“They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment, but that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life. I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try and find some peace. Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that.”

Miraval Arizona’s Instagram is now inundated with Scandoval-related comments: “From one social media manager to another, bring the post back,” one person wrote, to hundreds of likes. “I’ll only come if it’s Tom Sandoval free,” commented another. “I can’t relax with the stench of desperation and midlife crisis.”

The timing of Sandoval’s outburst is somewhat suspect, because just four days ago, it was reported that Raquel Leviss, the mistress with whom Sandoval is supposedly now on hiatus, had checked into a counseling program to receive mental health treatment... in Arizona.

Reached on Tuesday by The Daily Beast, Miraval Resort Arizona had no comment.