Florida Official Accused of Creating Vaccine ‘VIP List’ Quits in a Huff
Only Took A Year
A Florida county commissioner provoked widespread anger last year following allegations that she had prioritized herself and her friends when COVID-19 vaccines were initially rolled out. Now, almost 12 months later, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she will likely resign from her post, though only because she apparently has “better things” to do. “I will be resigning because I’ve had about all of this board I want,” Baugh huffed, in comments reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “I have bigger and better things to think about.” According to the report, Baugh was recently “stripped” of her titles as commission chair and “representative to a key regional transportation panel.” A criminal inquiry into the vaccine debacle last year did not result in charges; she denied wrongdoing.