Vanessa Bryant: My Brain Can’t Accept That ‘Both Kobe And Gigi Are Gone’
Vanessa Bryant wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Monday that she is still having trouble accepting that her husband, late NBA player Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna, are gone two weeks after they both passed away in a helicopter crash. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time,” she wrote in a Monday Instagram post. “It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.” She said she’s “mad” that her daughter can’t “wake up another day.” “She had so much life to live,” Bryant wrote of her late daughter. “Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.” She said she knows these feelings are part of the “grieving process,” and she wants to express them publicly for anyone else who’s experienced a devastating loss like hers. “God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy,” she wrote.