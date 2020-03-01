Vanessa Bryant Slams LA Authorities for Sharing Photos of Kobe Copter Crash
Vanessa Bryant shared a statement written by her lawyer on Sunday, saying she is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that first responders “publicly disseminated” photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna. “Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” the statement from her lawyer, Gary C. Robb, reads. “First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty,” he continues. Bryant is “demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline” and that they are publicly identified, according to the statement. The NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven others died in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles.