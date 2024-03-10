Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump While Hosting the Oscars Red Carpet
Vanessa Hudgens has revealed that she’s graduating—to motherhood. Taking to the Oscars red carpet to host the Sunday afternoon pre-show, the High School Musical alum sported a visible baby bump under her elegant black dress, with a well-placed source confirming her pregnancy soon after. “With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life,” the insider told Us Weekly. Hudgens, 34, tied the knot with baseball shortstop Cole Tucker, 27, at a ceremony in Mexico in December, three years after they were first publicly linked. This will be the couple’s first child. Her debut comes less than a week after she appeared on the She Pivots podcast to clap back at pregnancy rumors that arose about her last year. “I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant,’” she said, calling the speculation “so rude” and calling on fans to be “more mindful.” Sunday marks the third consecutive year that the “Sneakers” singer has co-hosted the ABC’s red carpet pre-show ahead of the Oscars; this year, the old pro will be joined by Dancing With the Stars personality Julianne Hough.