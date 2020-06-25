Wrongful-Death Suit Filed Against Cops Who Shot ‘ER’ Actress Vanessa Marquez
Actress Vanessa Marquez, who was best known for her role as a nurse in ER, was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, back in August 2018. Now, her mom has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, CNN reports. The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday on behalf of Marquez’s mother, Delia McElfresh. It alleges the officers who responded to a welfare check on Marquez acted in a “negligent and reckless” manner. At the time, officers reportedly claimed they found Marquez having a seizure and appearing to be suffering from mental-health issues. They alleged that Marquez picked up what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire—but then they discovered the weapon was just a BB gun. Vicki Sarmiento, one of McElfresh’s lawyers, said: “This is exactly the kind of lethal and unnecessary police action that has led so many in the country to call out for police reform.” Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman in ER, and she also appeared in Seinfeld.