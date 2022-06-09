Fighting Words: Vanilla Ice Responds to Claims That ‘He Didn’t Write No Parts of That Song’

Vanilla Ice got, well, icy on Twitter in response to comments that artist Mario “Chocolate” Johnson made about the 90s smash “Ice Ice Baby,” the first rap song to hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Johnson claimed in an interview with the YouTube channel “The Art of Dialogue” that Ice “didn’t write no parts of that song.” Indeed, folklore—or raplore?—goes that music executive Suge Knight credited Johnson as a co-writer of the song, as TMZ’s coverage of Johnson’s recent comments. Ice is having none of it, though, as he shot back on Twitter, “Suge Knight garbage. Now put your fanny pack on and dancin shoes and let’s kick it. @TMZ” With those fighting words, someone may soon be cooked like a pound of bacon.