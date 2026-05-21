Vanished Republican Resurfaces With Cryptic Message

A Republican congressman who has been out of commission on a mysterious medical leave since March has made his first public statement in a month.

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who represents the Garden State’s seventh legislative district, gave an update on his hiatus to the New Jersey Globe on Thursday, but did not clarify the health issue that’s kept him sidelined for over 75 days.

“My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” Kean, 57, told the newspaper during a telephone interview, the first since his illness. “I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents.”

The congressman said that his prognosis is positive, signaling no long-term health complications, and that his medical issue would not impact his cognitive ability.

The Kean family has been a staple of New Jersey politics. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

“I anticipate that in the next couple of weeks, I’ll return to voting and to the campaign trail,” he told the Republican news site, making it clear that he was seeking re-election for a third term this year. “I’m running.”

The congressman’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The last time he provided a public statement was April 24, when he said that doctors “continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job that I love very soon.”

Since his prolonged absence from Capitol Hill began the week of March 16, he has missed 99 roll call votes, adding to an already dwindling Republican majority in the House as the midterms approach in November. His last vote was March 5, before a House recess.

His district, New Jersey’s seventh, is one of the most competitive swing districts in the country. He flipped the seat in 2022 after defeating two-term Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Kean led a failed Senate run in 2006 against Bob Menendez. Chip East/REUTERS

The lawmaker’s home has apparently been vacant for weeks, according to NOTUS, as neighbors say there has been little activity.

Kean’s wife, Rhonda, has also been mostly gone, aside from one short appearance. Their neighbors told the outlet they had not seen her walking the family dog and couldn’t remember the last time her car was in the driveway.

Kean's wife Rhonda has been MIA, too. Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

When approached by a NOTUS reporter about her husband’s condition, Rhonda said, “No comment,” before retreating inside her home with a friend.