Vanity Fair Photog Duped by Anna Delvey Says Netflix Is ‘Running a Con Woman’s P.R.’
‘ROTTEN’
The Vanity Fair photographer left on the hook for $60,000 by Anna Sorokin said Friday that “new media,” Netflix, and its new show glamorizing the convicted scammer then known as Anna Delvey is “rotten.” Rachel Deloache Williams wrote in the AirMail newsletter, “Despite my personal objections, I can understand the series’s appeal… For Anna and Netflix alike, attention is stock-in-trade… The con-as-content model seems well on its way to becoming an aspirational career path.” She went on to write that the streaming service is “effectively running a con woman’s P.R.—and putting money in her pocket.” Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny in 2019, released in Feb. 2021, and re-incarcerated for overstaying her visa. She herself has lambasted the Netflix show. Williams has written a book about her friendship with Sorokin, My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress, due out Feb. 15.