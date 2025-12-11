Vanna White Reveals Fate at ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Béatrice Picard, the actress who voiced Marge Simpson for over 30 seasons in Quebec, died this week at 96, her family announced. Picard, a titan of theater and television, brought Marge to life for the Canadian French-language version of The Simpsons for 33 seasons—crafting a distinctive voice that became instantly recognizable to generations of viewers. Her family confirmed her death in a heartfelt statement, honoring her energy, passion, and immense dedication to the arts. Picard’s career spanned 75 years, during which she appeared in more than 50 television series and over 200 stage productions, making her one of Quebec’s most enduring performers. Tributes quickly filled the post, with fans and colleagues expressing gratitude for her decades of work and the imprint she left on the region’s entertainment world. Picard, who began acting in the 1950s, became a fixture of Quebec media and remained active onstage well into her later years.
Carl Erik Rinsch may not be making a new film anytime soon. The director, 48, was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions on Thursday after blowing $11 million from Netflix on a massive spending spree. Rinsch spent the millions on cryptocurrency, luxury hotels, multiple Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari, luxury bedding and furniture, renting a home in Spain, and paying off his credit card bill. Rinsch was hired by Netflix in 2018 to develop a 12-episode sci-fi series called Conquest or White Horse. His biggest movie before that was 2013’s 47 Ronin, a box office flop which starred Keanu Reeves. Rinsch got $44 million for the original contract then asked for $11 million two years later, most of which he transferred to his personal bank account. In total, Netflix wrote off $55 million from the project, Deadline reported. Court papers said Netflix executives became suspicious in June 2020 because of a meeting on the show’s progress where Rinsch spouted “theories he had been developing about COVID, the universe, interconnectivity, genders, God, higher callings and reproduction.” He was convicted by a jury at federal court in Manhattan and faces a maximum of 90 years in prison. He is still in civil litigation with Netflix. His attorney told the New York Times Thursday that the conviction was “incorrect” and “could set a dangerous precedent for artists who become embroiled in contractual and creative disputes.”
Vanna White isn’t leaving Wheel of Fortune just yet. The TV presenter, 68, says she’s “not ready to retire” from the game show she’s co-hosted for the last 43 years. White told E! News on Wednesday that while she considered stepping down when her longtime cohost, Pat Sajak, retired in 2024, she’s since decided to take things “one year at a time.” “At this point, I’m happy with my job,” said White. However, she added that she hasn’t ruled out other opportunities. “You never know what’s around the corner,” she told E! “Something might come to me that I want to be involved in.” White co-hosted Wheel of Fortune with Sajak, 79, for 42 years before Sajak retired. She now co-hosts the show with Ryan Seacrest. White told the outlet that she and the host, 50, “get along great.” “We just gel,” she said. “This is our second year together, and I feel like it’s been forever.” However, White also said that when she does choose to retire, viewers shouldn’t expect to see her hosting any other series. “I don’t think there’s anything else on TV I would rather do after being on Wheel for so long," she said. “Honestly, I think I want to just play golf.”
Singer Camryn Magness, who toured with the boy band One Direction and the girl group Fifth Harmony, has died at the age of 26. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn,” said a Tuesday post on Facebook, announcing the singer’s death and describing her as “a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many.” Magness died on Dec. 5 after being fatally struck while riding an electric scooter, a source told People. Magness’ career began at age eight, and she went on to join the band for their first headlining tour and the next one after they invited her back, according to a 2012 Teen Vogue interview. “It was amazing and terrifying,” the then 13-year-old told CBS News about the tour. “I am young so I don’t really have life experience,” she added. She debuted her third single, “Now or Never,” during her first 2012 tour with the band, and her fourth single, “Lovesick,” during the second tour in 2013. According to her obituary, Magness was engaged to “the love of her life, Christian Name,” and the pair shared two dogs, Brooklyn and Zeplin. “Camryn’s life, though far too short, was filled with meaning,” the obituary states.
Jason Collins, the first active NBA player to come out as gay, has terminal cancer. The athlete, who played for seven NBA teams from 2001 to 2014, revealed Thursday that he has Stage 4 glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. Collins, 47, told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that his tumor cannot be treated with chemotherapy or safely removed with surgery, leaving his prognosis at just 11 to 14 months. Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a standard prognosis of 12 to 18 months and a five-year survival rate of just 5 percent. The NBA first announced that Collins was receiving treatment for a brain tumor in September. The athlete said Thursday that he has been experiencing symptoms, including severe brain fog, since August. Collins came out as gay in 2013, one year before retiring from the NBA, becoming the first player to come out while still active. He married film producer Brunson Green, his partner of 11 years, in May. In his ESPN essay, Collins said he is pursuing a new course of treatment in Singapore. “If what I’m doing doesn’t save me, I feel good thinking that it might help someone else who gets a diagnosis like this one day,” he said.
Protesters interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Capitol Hill hearing on Thursday, with one shouting a line from the 1973 film, The Exorcist. “Stop ICE raids!” they said, followed by the famous Exorcist quote, “The power of Christ compels you! End deportations, the power of Christ compels you!” In the horror classic, the priest said the line as he was exorcising a young girl possessed by a demon. The interruption occurred as Noem was giving her opening remarks to the House Committee on Homeland Security. She smiled silently through the ordeal. The protester held a sign that read, “Stop ICE Raids,” and “Codepink,” a reference to the feminist anti-war organization. Briefly after, another protester stood up and shouted, “Get ICE off our streets! Stop terrorizing our communities!” while holding a poster that read, “No ICE, no troops!” Noem has faced mounting calls from House Democrats to resign from her position for spearheading the Trump administration’s immigration raids. And even President Donald Trump is considering removing her from her post, three former DHS officials told The Bulwark.
The Girl Scouts are shaking up their cookie lineup with a brand-new rocky road–inspired treat set to debut for the 2026 cookie season. The new flavor, called “Exploremores,” is a chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted-almond sandwich cookie, the organization said to The Independent on Thursday. It marks a rare addition to the iconic roster. The “Exploremores” cookies will be available for purchase online or at local booths beginning in January, at the start of Girl Scout cookie season. And they’ll have no trouble finding buyers. According to the Independent, Fortune reported in 2018 that more than a million Girl Scouts collectively sell around 200 million boxes a year—fueling an estimated $800 million cookie operation run largely by the girls themselves. The Girl Scouts said that the program isn’t just about cookies—it’s a cornerstone of their youth leadership mission, teaching its girls essential “leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures.” All proceeds from cookie sales go to local Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund their learning and development programs.
A San Francisco-bound British Airways flight from London was forced to dump fuel and make a U-turn to return to the English capital after pilots reported technical issues with the Airbus A380’s communication system. The plane took off at 12:16 p.m. for the roughly 11-hour trip, according to FlightRadar24 data. However, four hours into the flight, the pilots dumped fuel near the east coast of Scotland and returned to Heathrow. While BA285 became the most tracked flight worldwide on FlightRadar24 as the 10-year-old plane made loops off the Scottish coast, it landed safely with no reported injuries. The airline later confirmed the technical issue. “The flight landed safely and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” a British Airways spokesperson told The Herald. “We’ve apologised to our customers for the delay, and our teams are working to get their journeys back on track.” On Monday, a British Airways flight from Edinburgh to London was forced to return to the Scottish capital after reporting the landing gear was stuck. The flight landed safely but caused other flights to be diverted.
Jamie Lee Curtis, 67, has shed light on when she’ll retire from the silver screen. “I am done self-retiring. But no, of course I’ll retire,” she told People at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Ella McCay, on Tuesday. “The whole reason I’ve talked about self-retiring is, I’m going to leave before you don’t ask me to come anymore.” The Freaky Friday star referenced a Today show interview she gave last week, in which she said she had “probably claimed retirement four times” before. “The context of that statement was I watched my parents, who loved this industry, who were mega stars,” she said. “And I watched both of them lose that life force because of aging and just getting older. They just didn’t have those opportunities, and it was heartbreaking.” Curtis’s mother is Psycho star Janet Leigh, who died in 2004 at 77, and her father is Some Like It Hot star Tony Curtis, who died in 2010 at 85. “I’m going to step away before you no longer go, ‘Hey, Jamie, come here,’” she said. “And I was raised around it, and therefore I felt like I want to take advantage of the opportunities that I have and then always have one foot out the door.”
CBS has reopened its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Matlock actor David Del Rio, interviewing him and his attorney again in late November, according to Us Weekly. The renewed inquiry centers on a claim made by his co-star, Leah Lewis, 29, who reported the alleged assault to the network on Oct. 2. That same day, Del Rio, 38, who played Billy Martinez on the legal drama, was abruptly “fired and escorted” off set, Deadline reported. Del Rio has not publicly addressed the allegation. Still, he has retained high-profile defense attorney Shawn Holley, whose past clients include Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Lindsay Lohan. The controversy has also spilled into Del Rio’s personal life. His wife, Katherine Del Rio, posted—and later deleted—a statement on Instagram defending her husband and sharply criticizing Lewis, calling her “the most disturbing human being I have ever met.” According to US Weekly, friends and family of Del Rio say his wife plans to stand by him as the investigation plays out. `