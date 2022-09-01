The Vans x Hydro Flask Collab Is the Coolest Way to Quench Your Thirst

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you‘re looking for a way to give your water bottles a splash of your personality, the best you can do for the most part is choose a color and slap some stickers on the side. That changes now. The newest collaboration from Hydro Flask has given us some of the most uniquely styled water bottles on the market. The Vans Collection is the newest line from Hydro Flask and it integrates the designs from the all-time classic skate shoe company directly into Hydro Flask’s coveted water bottles.

The new collection features the rubber bottle boot which has the exact same iconic waffle texture as the bottom of every pair of Vans. Additionally, the flex strap on the top of each Hydro Flask lid is designed with the classic black and white checkerboard pattern that has been a staple pattern of Vans apparel and sneakers for years. So many collaborations today oftentimes don’t give the full identity of both brands together, however, that could not be further from the truth when it comes to these decked out water bottles.

For someone like me who has owned a pair of Vans every year of my life since 6th grade, this collab is everything I could possibly want. You can buy a Vans Collection Hydro Flask in three different options: the 32 oz. Wide Mouth, the 24 oz. Wide Mouth and the 12 oz. Kids Wide Mouth with Straw Lid.

Vans Collection 32 oz Wide Mouth Buy at Hydro Flask $ 50

Vans Collection 24 oz Wide Mouth Buy at Hydro Flask $ 40

Vans Collection 12 oz Kids Wide Mouth with Straw Lid Buy at Hydro Flask $ 35

