These Chic Side Tables Double as Charging Stations and Storage Space
The dreaded “low battery” message on your phone or tablet can instantly end a tranquil moment of relaxation. However, with the VASAGLE plugin side table, you can charge your devices without needing to get off the couch or out of bed. As a special offer for Daily Beast readers, you can save 15% on select side tables by using the code VASAGLETDB15 at check out. The deal ends on 8/29, so act fast.
This side table has two built-in outlets and two USB ports for convenient charging for all your most used electronics. Plus, the power strips are hidden, for a tidy and spacious table top and no tangle of visible cords. Its slim size makes it perfect for small spaces like beside a bed or in between two couches. But that compact size doesn’t mean these side tables skimp on storage: the middle and bottom shelves provide plenty of room for stowing away magazines and books.
VASAGLE Plugin 3-Tier End Table
Looking for even more storage space? Check out this version of the side table with fabric pockets to store notebooks, a laptop, adapters, or remotes.
VASAGLE Plugin End Table with Fabric Bags
Your bedside table can become the default charging site for everything that needs a good 12-hour boost. Keep cords out of the way with this set of end tables featuring a slanted power panel, to provide easy access to all four charging ports.
VASAGLE Plugin Set of 2 End Tables
This subtle nightstand brings rustic charm to any room you place it in. Store essentials in the top drawer, organize books with the adjustable shelf, and easily charge your phone and power a lamp with the outlets on the top.
VASAGLE Plugin Nightstand
