These Lightweight Hiking Shoes Are Perfect for Any Terrain

Scouting Report: Not only are these the lightest shoes Vasque has ever made, they are sturdy enough to brave the great outdoors, too.

I love hiking and I look forward to warm weather where I can actually do it (or at least enjoy it). Hiking is a great way to get outdoors and experience nature, something that after a year of being largely indoors, I need to do a ton of right now. And the most important thing to bring while hiking? Well, that has to be footwear. Recently I’ve decided to ditch clunky old boots and opt for shoes, the lighter and more versatile version of boots. And I think I just found my new favorite pair.

Vasque Satoru Trail LT Low Shop at Vasque $

Perhaps the best thing about these shoes is how lightweight they are. In fact, Vasque says it’s their lightest weight shoe ever. All I can say is, compared to the clunky hiking boots of my past, I much prefer these. I don’t feel weighed down with each step, but instead, feel like my shoes are working for me, not against me. But just because they’re light, don’t think they can’t handle the great outdoors. They still have a classic Vibram outsole that grips pretty much any terrain and keeps me stable and sure of my footing. The shoe is also rigid (despite being lightweight) which ensures I don’t roll my ankle or anything like that, regardless of uneven footing or incline. I feel supported, yet I don’t feel restricted.

Beyond those more technical features, the shoes themselves look great, too. This is another benefit I’ve found with them—unlike hiking shoes, I can wear these practically anywhere without looking like I’m ready to go on a 5-day backpacking trip. Little do people know though, this is the footwear I’d bring on that, too.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.