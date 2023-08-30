Vassar College Sued by Its Own Female Academics Over Alleged Pay Discrimination
CLASS ACTION
Vassar College was sued by a group of its own female professors on Wednesday who claim the school discriminates against women by paying female faculty less than their male colleagues. Five female professors at the New York college—one of the oldest degree-granting institutions for women in the U.S.—filed the proposed class-action case against the school seeking back pay to 2015 for all women currently or previously employed as full professors. Their suit also seeks a new system for promotions and evaluations at Vassar, arguing that women progress at a slower rate than men. In the 2021-2022 school year, male professors were paid an average salary of $153,238 compared with $139,322 given on average to female professors, the suit claims. The average 10 percent pay gap has allegedly ranged between 7.6 percent and 14.6 percent over the last 20 years.