Vast Majority of Americans Think It’s Too Soon to Reopen the Nation, Poll Results Show
Nearly two-thirds of Americans said they think it’s too early to reopen the nation and that doing so will directly result in more people losing their lives, according to a new poll from ABC News/Ipsos. Sixty-four percent of respondents to the poll said they more closely align with the view that opening the county now is not worth it because it will result in a higher death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. Just 34 percent said they agree with the belief that an immediate reopening is worth it to protect the economy. However, the poll exposed that people are deeply divided along political lines. A massive 92 percent of Democrats oppose an immediate re-opening, and only 35 percent of Republicans. Worryingly, a quarter of Americans said they were not likely to get vaccinated, even if a safe vaccine was developed. More than 75,000 Americans have now died from the COVID-19 outbreak, Johns Hopkins University numbers show.