Vatican City Confirms First Case of Coronavirus
The Vatican has closed its health care facilities after treating a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to the Vatican press corps Friday morning. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that “all outpatient services of the Vatican City States Health and Hygiene Department has been suspended in order to sanitize the environments following a positive case of COVID-19 found yesterday in one the patients.” The Vatican emergency room remains open. The Vatican is now in the process of alerting Italian authorities about the new case and developing a health protocol to stop the spread of the virus. The Vatican clinic serves around 1,000 people who live inside Vatican City, including Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, countless nuns and hundreds of priests, the Swiss Guards and their families, and a handful of lay people who work in the small city state. It is not immediately clear who the person who tested positive is. Pope Francis has cancelled a number of appearances in the last week but the Vatican insists that he only has a nasty cold.