Vatican Launches Probe After Pope’s Insta Account Likes Very Risqué ‘School Girl’ Pic

Read it at Catholic News Agency
The Vatican has launched an investigation after Pope Francis’ official Instagram account liked a picture of a Brazilian bikini model in a scantily-clad schoolgirl outfit, sources close to the Vatican told Catholic News Agency. The “like,” on a photo of Twitch streamer Natalia Garibotto, was first noticed on Nov. 13. Catholic News Agency reported that a team of people control the Pope’s social media accounts account, including the “franciscus” Instagram account. The account unliked the photo the next day. “At least I'm going to heaven,” Garibotto tweeted.