Vatican Probing ‘Lockdown Sex Party’ in U.K. Cathedral
MASS GATHERING
The Vatican is investigating allegations of a “sex party” said to have taken place at a British cathedral during a COVID lockdown, according to a report. The Sunday Times says the claims are being looked at as part of an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Robert Byrne, the former bishop of Hexham and Newcastle who stood down last month. There is no suggestion that Byrne attended or was aware of the alleged rule-breaking event inside a property adjoining St. Mary’s Cathedral in Newcastle in northeastern England. “A number of complaints were made by individuals within the diocese after information came to light about a sex party taking place in the priests’ living quarters attached to Newcastle cathedral,” a diocese source told the Sunday Times. Father Michael McCoy allegedly approached multiple worshippers and asked if they’d like to attend “a party” at the cathedral, a source said. McCoy, 57, later died by suicide in April 2021, just four days after finding out he was being investigated by British authorities over a historical allegation of child sex abuse.