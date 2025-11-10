Vatican Reveals Pope Leo’s Top Four Favorite Movies

Pope Leo XIV may have spent most of his career between Peru and Italy, but he remains an American at heart. The Chicago-born pontiff, 70, has revealed the films that are “most significant” to him: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) by Frank Capra; The Sound of Music (1965) by Robert Wise; Ordinary People (1980) by Robert Redford; and Life Is Beautiful (1997) by Roberto Benigni. The first three films were directed by Americans, while the fourth was produced and directed by an Italian actor and comedian. It’s a Wonderful Life is a Christmastime classic about a man who meets his guardian angel after having thoughts of taking his own life. The Sound of Music, a musical that requires no introduction, is a heartwarming film led by Julie Andrews about the Von Trapp family of singers. Redford’s directorial debut, Ordinary People, is a wrenching family drama about the aftermath of a son’s death. Life Is Beautiful is a touching period comedy-drama set during the Holocaust. The Vatican announced that Pope Leo is set to meet with Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, “to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema... exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.”