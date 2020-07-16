Vatican to Bishops: Believe Little Kids, Investigate All Sex-Abuse Claims
In an astonishing change in policy, the Vatican has published new guidelines for dioceses around the world about how to handle claims of clerical sex abuse. After thousands of children were abused amid decades of coverups and payoffs, the Vatican now urges local bishops to investigate claims “even if they seem unfounded” and to report them to local secular authorities even if the country guidelines do not mandate reporting unproven claims.
The new 16-page document is called Vademecum, which is Latin for “handbook” and includes a form for local bishops to fill out, including such advice as taking vague claims from anonymous sources seriously, and that they “should be appropriately assessed and, if reasonably possible, given all due attention.” The document also states, “Even in cases where there is no explicit legal obligation to do so, the ecclesiastical authorities should make a report to the competent civil authorities if this is considered necessary to protect the person involved or other minors from the danger of further criminal acts.” The document does keep one blind spot, pointing out that priests who hear confessions of clerical abuse from other priests are under no obligation to report them.