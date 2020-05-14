Vatican to Resume Services With Temperature Checks

Read it at Vatican News
Vatican City representatives announced Thursday that the Papal basilicas will resume services May 18 after two months of closures. Priests and other church personnel plan to check worshippers’ temperatures before they enter churches for mass. No one with a fever or who has come into contact with COVID-19 patients will be allowed to attend. The new coronavirus has shuttered churches around the world, though some services that continued during the pandemic have been linked to the spread of the virus. Vatican museums are expected to remain closed.