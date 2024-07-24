‘Veep’ Showrunner: Trump Way More Like Selina Meyer Than Kamala Is
TO BE CLEAR
Ever since Joe Biden stepped down from his campaign on Sunday, the internet’s been joking about the parallels to HBO’s foul-mouthed sitcom Veep, which ended Season 2 with Vice President Selina Meyer in the same position Kamala Harris is in now. Although showrunner David Mandel loves the energy around the memes, he urged people not to view the current vice president too much through the lens of Selina. Selina grew increasingly vindictive and power-hungry as the show went on; if there’s anyone she should be compared to, Mandel argues, it’s the guy on the other side of the aisle. “The Selina-est candidate is Donald Trump,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, “Vain, worried about his looks, has a ridiculously better relationship with his body people than his own children, petty, vindictive, worries about his own money, doesn’t believe what he says, says whatever to get elected. Even Selina supported a woman’s right to choose — on that, she held firm. Somewhere in there, she had a moral compass.”