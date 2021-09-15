Major Trump Donor Hosts QAnon Conference at His Vegas Hotel After Caesars Gives It the Boot

Read it at 8 News Now
A QAnon-themed conference given the boot from its original location in Las Vegas has found another, this one owned by the finance chairman of the Nevada Republican Party. The Patriot Double Down, at first set to take place at a Caesars Entertainment property, is now scheduled for Oct. 22-25 at the strip-adjacent Ahern Hotel, owned by major Donald Trump donor Don Ahern. The hotel’s 203 rooms are all booked, per local outlet 8 News Now. Ticket prices range from a minimum $650 to an eye-popping $3,000 per person.