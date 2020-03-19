Vegas Strip Club Stays Open With Drive-Thru Shows and Naked Hand Sanitizer Wrestling
A Las Vegas strip club will remain open through the coronavirus shutdown by offering health-conscious customers drive-thru strip shows as well as naked hand-sanitizer wrestling, according to its owner. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the Little Darlings club plans to stay open because it started following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for “social distancing” way before the outbreak. The show will go on despite a recent recommendation by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that all non-essential businesses in the state close for 30 days. “We’re going to offer drive-up window strip shows,” said owner Ryan Carlson. “Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the six-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car.” Carlson went on: “On Saturday, we’re doing nude triple-X hand-sanitizer wrestling... We have about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, and we’re doing a cool nude hand-sanitizer wrestling show.”