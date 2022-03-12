Vegas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Date to Avenge Iranian General Killed in Drone Strike
HUH
A woman has been arrested after allegedly blindfolding and stabbing her date to supposedly avenge the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Police received a call from a man around 10:30 p.m. on March 5 from the luxury Las Vegas hotel Sunset Station. According to an arrest report, the man and his new date, Nika Nikoubin, 21, connected on the dating app Plenty of Fish and rented a room at the hotel. They were allegedly having sex when she suggested blindfolding him, but the romantic evening took an unexpected turn when he claims she pulled a knife from her purse and stabbed him in the neck. He told police he was able to escape and call for help. The Daily Mail reports that Nikoubin was charged with attempted murder and police claim she admitted attacking her date to “revenge against U.S. troops for the 2020 killing of Qassem Solemani.” Soleimani was a top Iranian military official who was targeted and killed by a U.S. drone strike in January 2020. Nikoubin is currently detained with bail set at $60,000.