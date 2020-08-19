Missing Kansas Woman’s Car Found in Arkansas With Body Inside
BREAK IN THE CASE
The vehicle of a missing Kansas woman has been found in Arkansas with the body of a dead woman inside, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A member of Marilane Carter’s family found the vehicle while out looking for her. Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Carter, who was reported missing earlier in August, but said the body could not be identified prior to a determination by a medical examiner. Carter’s purse and credit cards were found inside the vehicle, which appeared to have been driven into an empty storage container. Carter has not been seen by family since she left her home on August 1 on her way to see her parents in Alabama. Police have said they do not suspect foul play in Carter’s disappearance.