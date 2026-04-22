Vehicle Slams Into Train Leaving 11 Injured

A maintenance vehicle collided with a stationary commuter train in downtown Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, leaving 11 people injured, transit officials said. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when the work vehicle struck a Silver Line train that had stopped at Metro Center station, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Authorities said all reported injuries were non-life-threatening, though no further details on their severity were immediately released. Transit officials warned commuters to expect delays into the morning as crews worked to investigate the collision and clear the scene. To maintain limited service, some trains were forced to share a single track through the affected area, slowing operations systemwide. Officials have not yet said what caused the work vehicle to enter the track or how it came into contact with the train, and an investigation remains ongoing.