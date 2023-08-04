‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s New CBD Launch Is Formulated to Help Ease Period Pain
WING WOMAN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking to incorporate CBD into your wellness routine or want to replace your current supply, Vena CBD has you covered with innovative formulas that truly stand out in the crowded cannabis space. Created by Real Housewife of Orange County star Tamra Judge, Vena CBD offers high-quality CBD products, including best-selling gummies (for sleep and mood), soaking salts, hydrating skin serums, and gel masks.
The company most recently released “Wing Woman” menstrual pain relief capsules. These vegan capsules are made with Levagen+ PEA and cramp bark and reduce period pain and inflammation. The brand recommends taking a capsule once per day up to three days before your period begins and throughout your cycle to get the most relief for back pain, cramps, fatigue, and other common menstruation symptoms. You can also save 25 percent when you subscribe—get your self-care goodies delivered right to your door every 30, 45, or 60 days depending on your preference.
Vena CBD Wing Woman
