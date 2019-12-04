Police Search for Missing 1-Year-Old After Mother Found Dead in Connecticut Home
Police are looking for 1-year-old Venessa Morales after her mother was found dead inside their home. Officers found a dead woman after completing a welfare check Monday evening at a home in Ansonia, Connecticut, police said, but the 1-year-old was reported missing. “This is a two part investigation. First is a homicide investigation, the second is a missing child investigation,” Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota told WFSB. “We have enlarged all of our resources to investigate this case. Our main focus at the moment is finding Venessa Morales and making sure she is safe.” Police said the child’s father lives in New Haven, Connecticut, and is cooperating with the investigation. WFSB reports police have not named any suspects in the death or disappearance but are following several leads. The Ansonia Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call 203-735-1885.