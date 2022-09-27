Venetia Stevenson, Once ‘The Most Photogenic Girl in the World,’ Dies at 84
SCREEN SIREN
Venetia Stevenson, the actress whose publicity machine propelled her onto magazine covers, movie screens, and a stage to accept an award for being “the most photogenic girl in the world,” has died, her family confirmed Tuesday. She was 84. Her brother told The Hollywood Reporter that Stevenson had died Monday following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in 1938 to the Oscar-nominated director of Mary Poppins, Robert Stevenson and John Ford muse Anna Lee, Stevenson was scouted off a beach at 14 years old, and had secured a contract with RKO Pictures by 1956. Though it wouldn’t be until 1958 that she nabbed a starring role in a movie (appearing as Peggy McTavish in Darby’s Rangers), Stevenson quickly established herself amongst Tinseltown’s glitterati, marrying MGM star Russ Tamblyn in early 1956. She was 17; he was 21 years old. They divorced a little over a year later, but remained friends. In Sept. 1957, Popular Photography magazine chose her out of 4,000 girls to accept the “most photogenic” award on CBS’ The Ed Sullivan Show.