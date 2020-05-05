Venezuela Jails Two Americans Accused of Taking Part in Murky Invasion Plot
Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro claims his government has captured two American citizens who are accused of taking part in a failed plot to infiltrate the country and assassinate him. In a lengthy state-television address Monday night, Maduro said authorities had arrested more than a dozen “terrorists” who allegedly coordinated with Washington in a plot to overthrow him. Maduro showed what he said were the U.S. passports of Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who he said were in custody and had been working with Jordan Goudreau, an American military veteran. “They were playing Rambo. They were playing hero,” Maduro said. Goudreau has reportedly admitted he was plotting an invasion, telling Reuters that Berry and Denman were also involved. “They’re working with me. Those are my guys,” he said. The State Department has not commented on the alleged arrests.