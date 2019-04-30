Armored Car Plows Into Demonstrators in Venezuela, Causing Injuries

An armored vehicle was caught on video plowing into a crowd of opposition protesters amid growing unrest in Venezuela on Tuesday. The protesters, rallying behind opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call to take to the streets, reportedly broke through the barrier around La Carlota air base Tuesday and a confrontation with the base guards ensued. Guards reportedly attempted to deter the protesters with “tear gas, high-pressure hoses and plastic pellets” while the protesters threw Molotov cocktails and rocks towards armored cars around the base. Video shows one car advancing towards the crowd, apparently driving right over some demonstrators. According to Bloomberg, local officials confirmed multiple injures but not any deaths. The White House tweeted out video of the incident, blaming it on “the corrupt, illegitimate Maduro Regime.” National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters earlier Tuesday that a peaceful transition of power between President Maduro was crucial, and President Trump tweeted that the U.S. stood with the “People of Venezuela and their Freedom!”