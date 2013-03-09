Venezuelan Acting President Sworn In

CHEAT SHEET
While news was swirling about Hugo Chávez's legacy, another man was being sworn in as president of Venezuela. Just hours after Chávez's lavish, star-studded funeral, former vice president Nicolás Maduro took office in a ceremony led by the speaker of the National Assembly. Although opposition leaders claim the move was unconstitutional—arguing that the National Assembly leader should legally take over—the ceremony went on as planned. The event boasted an impressive guest list, with world leaders such as Cuba’s Raúl Castro and Iran’s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in attendance (a message from Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was also read). Maduro is expected to call elections within 30 days.