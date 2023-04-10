Venezuelan Businessman Settles Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News
LONG TIME COMING
A Venezuelan businessman is settling his defamation suit against Fox News and former network host Lou Dobbs after a 2020 broadcast on the network in which it was falsely alleged he, along with three other people, conspired to rig the election against former President Donald Trump. Dobbs, along with guest and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, also tried to link Majed Khalil to voting fraud conspiracies involving the election software companies Dominion and Smartmatic—allegations that spawned a related lawsuit from Dominion, which is set to begin its trial this week. It is unclear what the terms of the settlement are. “The parties are pleased to jointly inform the Court that they have reached a confidential agreement to resolve this matter,” Fox’s attorney wrote to the judge Saturday, according to Law & Crime. “The parties anticipate filing a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice early next week.”