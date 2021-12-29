Venezuelan Bizman Sues Fox News Star, Sidney Powell for ‘Sinister’ Voter Fraud Crusade
SEE YOU IN COURT
A businessman in Venezuela is suing Fox News and some of the network’s biggest personalities for defamation, alleging they incorrectly connected him to voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In a complaint filed this month, Majed Khalil alleged that former Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs and guest Sidney Powell—both supporters of former President Donald Trump—alleged without evidence that Khalil had ties with Dominion and Smartmatic, the companies that were responsible for counting votes. Their comments were also posted on social media accounts for Fox and Dobbs’ show, continuing the spread of misinformation—even though Khalil said he had no relationship with either company. Khalil said the bonkers crusade was an effort “to overturn the demonstrable and irrefutable fact that Donald Trump had lost the election, in which there had been no rigging or manipulation of the election results.” He alleges that xenophobia at Fox influenced the crusade, and the network’s actions were “even more egregious and sinister than garden-variety defamation.”