Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro Confirms Secret Talks With U.S. to Negotiate His Exit
Beleaguered Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro confirmed late Tuesday that his top-level officials have been in secret talks with members of the Trump administration to try to negotiate his exit. Reuters reports the secret meetings first came to light after American media outlets reported that Diosdado Cabello, one of Venezuela’s most powerful and feared men, had been in “secret communications” with high-ranking Trump officials. “I confirm that for months there have been contacts between senior officials from Donald Trump’s government and from the Bolivarian government over which I preside—with my express and direct permission,” Maduro said in a televised statement. “Various contacts through various channels.”