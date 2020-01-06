New Venezuela Chaos: Maduro Hijacks National Assembly by Barring Guaidó from Vote

Read it at Reuters
Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized as interim president by more than 50 counties, expected to be re-elected as head of its congress on Sunday. Things did not go as planned. Amid shouting and fistfights, Guaidó and numerous other lawmakers were blocked from entering the legislative palace for the vote. Instead, a pro-government faction swore in Luis Parra—who was ousted from the opposition in a corruption scandal—as the National Assembly’s new president. Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 re-election as president of Venezuela is not recognized by the U.S., gave his blessing to Parra. But Washington has already indicated it considers Parra’s installation illegitimate.