Venice Tourists Tip Over Gondola While Taking Selfies
TAKING A DIP
A group of tourists enjoying a gondola ride in Venice abruptly finished their trip in the waters of the canal after they tipped over the vessel by moving around to take selfies. According to The Guardian, the gondolier had told the visitors to sit down before he steered the boat under a bridge near St Mark’s Square, a move that necessitated balance to work, but they refused to listen. The Instagram account Venezia Non è Disneyland, which translates to Venice is not Disneyland, said the group was rescued and allowed to recover in the Teatro La Fenice, a nearby opera house. In 2020, Venice’s gondoliers decided to limit the maximum capacity of their vessels from six to five. The president of the Venice group told The Guardian that “compared with 10 or 15 years ago, tourists weigh a bit more.”